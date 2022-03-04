Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

Skip to main content
Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover on Luka Doncic during Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors were in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and during the game Jordan Poole had an incredible crossover on Luka Doncic. 

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.    

Poole had a crossover near the three-point line that sent Doncic to the floor, but he missed the jump shot. 

The Warriors lost the game by a score of 122-113, which dropped them to 43-20 on the season.  

However, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference, but they are 7.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Mavs, they are currently the fifth seed in the conference with a 38-25 in 63 games.  

