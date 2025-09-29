Warriors Rookie Joins 2025 NBA Draft 2nd-Rounders With Security
The Golden State Warriors got active in the negotiating game on Sunday.
While the Warriors are still being held back by the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation, they have discussed future terms on deals with several free agents. A few commitments were made on Sunday, including one with the second-round draft selection, Will Richard.
via @ShamsCharania: Golden State's No. 56 pick Will Richard is signing a four-year contract, with two years fully guaranteed as the Warriors invest long-term in the rookie, his agents Jared Mucha and Marcus Monk of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN.
When Richard officially signs his four-year deal with the Warriors, he’ll join a short list of second-rounders who earned a standard contract, which could reach up to four years.
NBA Second-Rounders on Four-Year Deals
- Rasheer Fleming - Phoenix Suns
- Noah Penda - Orlando Magic
- Sion James - Charlotte Hornets
- Ryan Kalkbrenner - Charlotte Hornets
- Johni Broome - Philadelphia 76ers
- Chaz Lanier - Detroit Pistons
- Kam Jones - Indiana Pacers
- Micah Peavy - New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Proctor - Cleveland Cavaliers
*Contract Info via Spotrac
Each player listed above is set to have a contract valued at between $5 and $8 Million.
Richard was a deep pick for the Memphis Grizzlies, who flipped his rights to the Warriors. Proctor was initially the latest player to land a four-year deal, and he was selected by the Cavaliers at No. 49 on the second night of the draft.
The 22-year-old just wrapped up a run with the Florida Gators. Although he started his NCAA career at Belmont, Richard suited up for the Gators for the 2022-2023 NCAA season. He started 30 out of 32 games right away. He remained a full-time starter over the next two seasons.
In 2024-2025, Richard averaged 31.6 minutes of action in 40 games. He produced 13.3 points per game, making 49 percent of his shots from the field and 36 percent of his threes. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
While a player in Richard’s position would typically land a two-way contract out of the gate, the Warriors are planning to give him a solid cushion. Having two years fully guaranteed shows a major commitment to the young guard, while the back-end of the deal offers flexibility for both parties.
Finding playing time right away might be difficult for Richard, considering the Warriors are in win-now mode, but he could still pick up some G League assignments if playing time isn’t coming frequently.