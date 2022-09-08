Former Warriors Star Reveals Why He Left Team In Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

This past season, they won the NBA Championship when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

One of their best role players last year was Gary Payton II, who averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest in 71 regular season games.

However, Payton left the team in free agency for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers did not make the NBA Playoffs last season, while the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons.

Recently, Payton was on "Truth & Basketball With George Karl," (h/t Legion Hoops), and he shared why he left the Warriors.

"For the money," Payton said. "I had to take the money, I had to take the money coach. It didn't work out, I would have loved to gone back to Golden State, but it just didn't work out, just the timing and everything, just a business deal and I just had to take the money."

While the Trail Blazers weren't good last season, they have been a very good team over the decade.

This was their first time in eight seasons not making the postseason, and they were without superstar point guard Damian Lillard for most of the year.

Payton II could be a huge boost to the Trail Blazers, who will likely be right back in playoff contention with a healthy Lillard back in the lineup next season.