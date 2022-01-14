Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Bucks
The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors will start Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney.
Coming into the game, the Warriors are 30-10 in 40 games, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but in the five seasons prior had made the NBA Finals every year.
This season they have returned to being one of the best teams in the NBA.
As for the Bucks, they are 26-17 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
