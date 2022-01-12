Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are coming off of a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Sunday night, and they also had Klay Thompson back in the lineup for the first time in over two seasons.

The five-time All-Star had 17 points in the game, and the Warriors advanced to a 30-9 record, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors will once again have Thompson in the lineup on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, who are 28-14 on the year.

