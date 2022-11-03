Skip to main content

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, and for the game, they have announced their starting lineup (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Thursday. 

The Warriors come into the night struggling.  

They are 3-5 in their first eight games of the season and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

In their most recent game, they lost to the Miami Heat, but in the other two games, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. 

Both the Hornets and Pistons are expected to be at the bottom of the standings, and the Hornets did not have LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier for the game against the Warriors. 

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, and there are still 74 regular season games to go. 

Therefore, there is more than likely nothing to worry about. 

They are 0-4 in their games on the road so far, so this will be a good opportunity for them to get their first win away from home. 

The Magic are one of the worst teams in the NBA, with a 1-7 record in their first eight games (they are 1-1 at home in two games at home). 

They were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference last season and are not expected to compete for the playoffs this season.

Following this game, the Warriors will head go to Louisiana to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. 

USATSI_18165865_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19333553_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19348485_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17071998_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Status Of Terrence Ross For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18254285_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On James Harden

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7751394_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against The OKC Thunder

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12874156_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Bring Back This Former NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar