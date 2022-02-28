Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

They will be without Klay Thompson for the game, who is out due to a non-COVID illness.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-17 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.

They are 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the spot in the west, and since the Suns lost on Sunday, the Warriors can get within five games with a win over the Mavs.

