Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney round out the starting lineup. 

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-16 record in the 58 games that they have played. 

They are 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 26-5 in 31 games at home. 

Right now, they are 5.5 games behind the Suns for the top spot in the west. 

As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the conference with a 32-25 record on the year. 

