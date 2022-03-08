Skip to main content
Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.       

The Warriors are without a lot of their key starters for the game such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. 

They come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played in so far this season.  

However, they are in the middle of a slump and have lost four straight games, while going 2-8 in their last ten games overall.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar44 seconds ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17843974_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17847237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Cam Reddish's Big Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago