Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns
    Publish date:

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Phoenix Suns.

    The Golden State Warriors could not be in Arizona at a better time to play the Phoenix Suns. 

    Coming into Tuesday's game, the Warriors and Suns are the two best teams in the entire NBA. 

    The Warriors are 18-2 in their first 20 games, which is the best record in the NBA, and the Suns are 17-3 and currently on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3.

    For the game on Tuesday, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. 

    In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Clippers in Los Angeles at Staples Center, and the Suns knocked off the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

     

    USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andrew Wiggins Official Status For Warriors-Suns Showdown

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard's Status For Pistons-Trail Blazers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

    1 hour ago