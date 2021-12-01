Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Suns

The Golden State Warriors could not be in Arizona at a better time to play the Phoenix Suns.

Coming into Tuesday's game, the Warriors and Suns are the two best teams in the entire NBA.

The Warriors are 18-2 in their first 20 games, which is the best record in the NBA, and the Suns are 17-3 and currently on a 16-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3.

For the game on Tuesday, the Warriors have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Clippers in Los Angeles at Staples Center, and the Suns knocked off the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

