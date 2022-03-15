Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards in San Francisco on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-22 record in the 68 games that they have played so far.

They are the currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, but still just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Wizards, they come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-37 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball