Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala have both been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday."

The defending NBA Champions are struggling in a big way to start the season.

They are 3-7 in their first ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

The five losses in a row have come against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Three of those teams did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The biggest struggles have come on the road (they are 0-6), while they are a very impressive 3-1 in four games at home (three of their next four games will be played at home).

The bright spot for the Warriors has been Steph Curry, who is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds 6.8 assists per contest on 41.4% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 3-5 record in their first eight games of the season.

They had started out the season 0-4 but have won three of their last four games.

The Warriors beat the Kings on Oct. 23 in San Francisco by a score of 130-125.