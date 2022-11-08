Skip to main content

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala have both been ruled out for the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

 Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Monday."

The defending NBA Champions are struggling in a big way to start the season.  

They are 3-7 in their first ten games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.   

The five losses in a row have come against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.  

Three of those teams did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The biggest struggles have come on the road (they are 0-6), while they are a very impressive 3-1 in four games at home (three of their next four games will be played at home). 

The bright spot for the Warriors has been Steph Curry, who is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds 6.8 assists per contest on 41.4% shooting from the three-point range. 

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 3-5 record in their first eight games of the season. 

They had started out the season 0-4 but have won three of their last four games. 

The Warriors beat the Kings on Oct. 23 in San Francisco by a score of 130-125.

USATSI_17122806_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19360744_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17821274_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Grizzlies Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310623_168388303_lowres
News

Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17135548_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17112970_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Updated Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19253201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17322977_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar