Warriors Starting Lineup For Saturday

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are on the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Warriors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Warriors come into the game in a bit of a slump as they have lost each of their last three games to the Dallas Mavericks (twice) and Minnesota Timberwolves, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.  

They are still the second seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played, but they are 8.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.  

