Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 89-86 on Tuesday evening in San Francisco at Chase Center, but during the game Steph Curry did something remarkable.
The two-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 three-pointers.
The video of him making the three-pointer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
Curry recently became the all-time leader in three-pointers when he passed Ray Allen on the all-time list in a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier in the month.
The Warriors fell to 27-7, but still hold the top seed in the Western Conference over the Phoenix Suns by a half-game.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are now over .500 at 17-16.
