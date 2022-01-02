Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Steph Curry Broke Another NBA Record
    Steph Curry Broke Another NBA Record

    Steph Curry has broken his own NBA record for consecutive games with a made three-pointer during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz on Saturday evening.
    The Golden State Warriors were taking on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening, and during the game Steph Curry broke another NBA record.  

    The two-time MVP hit a three-pointer for his 158th consecutive game, which is a new NBA record.    

    The ironic part is that he broke his own record (see tweet below from the Warriors). 

    The Warriors are off to an incredible start this season and beat the Jazz 123-116.

    They are now at 28-7 in 35 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

    Curry finished with 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists.  

    After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons the Warriors are now right back to they were as being one of the elite teams in all of basketball. 

