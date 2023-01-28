Steph Curry Is Very Close To Passing Allen Iverson On This All-Time List

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is very close to passing Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson on an all-time list.

Steph Curry has always been known for his shooting (he is widely considered the best shooter ever), but the two-time MVP is also a phenomenal passer.

Right now, he is averaging 6.2 assists per contest, and for his career, he has averaged 6.5 assists.

He continues to climb up the NBA's all-time assists list and is very close to passing Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson (who is currently 51st).

Iverson finished his career with 5,624 assists over 914 games, while Curry is playing his 860th game on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

He entered the night with 5,594 assists but already has eight in the game against the Raptors.

Therefore, he is only 23 assists away from passing Iverson, so he should be able to move into the 51st spot at some point in the next five games.

The four-time NBA Champion has been in the middle of a sensational season and has averages of 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 33 games.

He is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons, but this year they have gotten off to a mediocre start.

They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and are 24-24 in 48 games.

That said, the Warriors have been one of the best teams on their home floor and have an 18-6 record in 24 games at the Chase Center.