Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors played their most recent game on Wednesday night when they defeated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 at home in California.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry finished his night with 34 points, two rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

However, toward the end of the game, he got ejected for throwing his mouthpiece.

The NBA has now announced (on Friday) that the superstar guard has been fined $25,000.

Via NBA Communications: "Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Curry is in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, it's possible he could find himself in discussions for the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

As for the Warriors, they are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They got off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season but have played better over the last two months.

At home, the Warriors are 18-6 in the 24 games they have played at the Chase Center.

On Friday night, they will play their next game when they host the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, California.