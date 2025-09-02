Warriors' Steph Curry Helps Fire Up Draymond’s Message to NBA
Draymond Green put the NBA on notice this week.
Following a workout with one of his Golden State Warriors co-stars, Jimmy Butler, Green made a clear statement, sending a message across the league.
“[I’m feeling] great,” Green told the camera after his session. “We’re about six weeks out. Right where I need to be, baby. And we getting that [explicit] this year.”
The veteran forward is confident that the Warriors are going for the NBA title, challenging the Western Conference powerhouse that is the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Steph Curry Seems to Feel the Same Way
One Warriors social media fan account noticed that Curry concurred. The veteran guard commented on a post of Draymond’s statement with emojis that sent a clear message.
The MVP-caliber guard is on a mission with the rest of his team to challenge the title.
via @TheWarriorsTalk: I’m never counting Steph, Dray, and Jimmy out 🔥
Last year, Curry appeared in 70 games with the Warriors. He posted averages of 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists. The veteran shot 45 percent from the field, along with 40 percent from beyond the arc. He continues to play at a high level offensively at 37 years old.
The Year of Butler
The Warriors got a preview of what Jimmy Butler brings to the table last season.
Once Butler’s Heat tenure ended in the middle of year six, he landed on the Warriors through a major trade ahead of the 2025 deadline.
Down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Butler played in 30 games. He posted averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.
The Warriors made the playoffs, which included an 11-game run for Butler. The veteran posted 19.2 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three, along with 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Golden State couldn’t outlast a tough Western Conference, a side that ended up with the championship, but they are looking forward with great confidence in 2025-2026. By having a full season with Butler, and the championship expertise of players like Green and Curry in the building, the Warriors are surely a threat to the Thunder and anybody else they’ll meet on their path to the postseason.