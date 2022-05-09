Warriors' Steve Kerr Praises New Kings' Head Coach Mike Brown

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings made their choice as to who their next head coach was going to be and they decided to hire current Golden State Warriors’ assistant Mike Brown.

After spending the last six seasons as an assistant with the Warriors, including this year, Brown will be joining the Kings organization as their new head coach following the end of Golden State’s postseason run.

Head coach Steve Kerr spoke with the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the Warriors' Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies and he praised Brown for the kind of coach and person Brown is.

“I do not even know where to begin. What Mike has down for me, for this organization in his six years here,” Kerr said. “Just an incredible contribution. He is an amazing coach, an amazing friend and Sacramento made a great choice, so I am thrilled for Mike and his family. It is a loss for us, but this is how it is supposed to work… Mike is ready to do this again, he is excited and we are thrilled for him. Much deserved, he’s a great choice.”

Steve Kerr did also confirm the fact that Mike Brown will remain on the Warriors’ coaching staff until the end of the playoffs and then he will “get to work” after that.

Brown spent six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers as their head coach and also spent just over one season with the Los Angeles Lakers as their head coach prior to joining the Golden State Warriors coaching staff in 2016.

Helping the Warriors win two championships, Mike Brown is a highly respected coach around the NBA that has always been known to be a “players-first” type of coach.

The relationships he has built with his players through the years is a key reason why Brown has been so successful in this league and the Kings are hoping this is a formula for success in Sacramento given that they have not made the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons now.

