Warriors Superstar Sends Out Tweet After They Beat The Heat

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 118-104 on Wednesday evening in Florida.

Even more impressive, they were without many of their key players.

One of their players that did not play in the game was Steph Curry, who is out with a foot injury.

After they won, Curry sent out a tweet, and the post form Curry can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Warriors improved to 48-25 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The franchise had been to five straight NBA Finals, but have missed the postseason in each of the last two years.

They will very likely be returning to the playoffs this season.

