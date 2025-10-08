Warriors Vet Explains Why Steph Curry Still Terrifies the NBA
Al Horford has played with plenty of stars in the NBA. He’s coming off a second stint with the Boston Celtics, where he played with All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday.
When it comes to his upcoming stint with the Golden State Warriors, though, Horford is set to share the court with the former MVP, Steph Curry.
At this stage of Curry’s career, one would think he’s slowing down. Yet, at 37, Curry is still as terrifying as any other year he played in the league, which is something that Horford is looking to capitalize on.
“When I’m on the floor, the whole mindset is trying to make the game easier for him,” Horford recently told reporters. “For me, that’s either getting him the ball, or setting a good screen, or doing anything that I can to just make sure our offense kind of moves and flows. He’s such a smart player. It’s easy to play off of him. … He does such a good job of terrifying everyone in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of.”
Curry’s most recent season included a 70-game run. Seeing the court for roughly 33 minutes per game, Curry averaged 24.5 points while shooting 40 percent from three. He came down with 4.4 rebounds per outing and dished out 6.0 assists per game.
At this point, Curry has over 1,000 regular-season games of experience and over 150 postseason appearances. He’s got nothing left to prove in the NBA, but he’s still playing at a high enough level to dominate defenses on his own, or pose enough of a threat to benefit his teammates.
Horford is looking forward to having that advantage as he gears up for his first run with the Warriors in 2025-2026.
Last season, Horford spent 60 games on the court with the Celtics. A little over half of those appearances were with the starting five. Horford produced 9.0 points per game, making 42 percent of his shots from the field. He drained 36 percent of his threes, attempting 5.2 shots from deep.
During his early days with the Atlanta Hawks, Horford was one of the top traditional centers in the league, earning multiple All-Star nods over time. Once he got to the Celtics, he expanded his game and added more range to his offense, which allowed Horford to become one of the notable stretch-fives in the game.
Playing in Steve Kerr’s system, alongside one of the top three-point scorers the game has seen, Horford will have a chance to attack defenses in many ways. And he still holds plenty of value on defense.
The Warriors have already seen it in action, enjoying the results. Horford checked in for 14 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and scored 3 points (1-3 FG/3PT), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks.
Horford and the Warriors will be back in the mix on Wednesday night, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers for another round of preseason action.