Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

Before the game, Steph Curry was recorded walking into the arena and he had something to say.

"Protect our home court, get back in the series," Curry said. "Let's get it."

The Warriors lost the first game of the series by a score of 120-108 on Thursday night, and even though Steph Curry had 34 points, they were unable to hold off the Celtics in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics had been down double-digits in the fourth quarter, and then they exploded to win the final period 40-16.

This is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

Meanwhile, this is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Warriors have been to the Finals.

