Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Jazz Game
The Golden State Warriors are going to be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening, but they will be without one of their best players.
Five-time All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
Andrews notes that Thompson will not play on Wednesday, but will play against the New York Knicks on Thursday.
The Warriors are currently on a nine-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games overall.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-13 record in the 54 games that they've played.
The Phoenix Suns have a 2.5-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the west.
