Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

Klay Thomson will be available on Thursday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thomson will be available on Thursday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they host the New York Knicks in San Francisco on Thursday evening.  

On Wednesday night they got crushed in Salt Lake City 111-85 by the Utah Jazz, but they did not have five-time All-Star Klay Thompson in that game. 

Thompson rested on Wednesday night, but will be available for the Warriors on Thursday against the Knicks. 

The status of Thompson for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.  

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but this year they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record. 

The loss to the Jazz snapped a nine-game winning streak.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Knicks-Warriors Game

21 seconds ago
USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 minute ago
USATSI_17579186_168388303_lowres
News

Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13905377_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks, Clippers, Kings And Pistons Reportedly Agree To Four-Team Trade

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Was Asked If The Warriors Will Be Quiet At The Trade Deadline

37 minutes ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

49 minutes ago
USATSI_16926619_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Wizards Are Reportedly Open To Trading Everyone Except These 2 Players

1 hour ago
USATSI_17552712_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Discussing Trade That Would Send Cam Reddish To This Team

1 hour ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

1 hour ago