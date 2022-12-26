Was This The Dunk Of The Year?

Aaron Gordon had a sensational dunk in Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

On Christmas, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns in Colorado.

During the game, Aaron Gordon had a phenomenal dunk, and the highlight went viral on social media.

Gordon drove the ball the length of the court and finished the play with a massive dunk over Landry Shamet.

The NBA's Twitter account posted a clip with different angles of the dunk, and it has over one million views in less than 24 hours.

Gordon has been known as an exciting dunker since coming into the NBA as the fourth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

The dunk on Shamet is arguably the best dunk of the 2022-23 NBA season, and it will be hard to have one that is better.

The Nuggets won the game 128-125 in overtime.

Gordon finished the night with 28 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block (11/18 shooting from the field).

He is currently averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 29 games.

The former Arizona star is also shooting 61.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Nuggets are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 21-11 record in 32 games and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

At home, they are 12-3 in 15 games and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Following the victory over the Suns, the Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday night in Sacramento against the Kings.