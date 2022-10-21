Skip to main content
Wizards Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Washington D.C., on Friday evening. 

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and final injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Friday."  

Vernon Carey Jr. (concussion protocol) and Corey Kispert (ankle sprain), have both been ruled for the contest.  

Deni Advija had been on the injury report, but he has been upgraded to available.

The Wizards come into the game 1-0 after defeating the Indiana Pacers in their first game by a score of 114-107.  

They were led by Bradley Beal, who had 23 points on 9/17 shooting from the field. 

The Wizards have an intriguing roster with Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. 

If all goes well, they could compete for a play-in tournament spot. 

Beal is a three-time NBA All-Star, Porzingis made the All-Star Game in 2018, and Kuzma is an NBA Champion. 

The rest of the roster will have to step up and complement those three players. 

As for the Bulls, they also come into the night with a 1-0 record. 

In their first game, they pulled off a massive upset on the road over the Miami Heat. 

They won the game by a score of 116-108, and DeMar DeRozan went off for 37 points, six rebounds and nine assists. 

This should be a good matchup between two teams who can score the ball. 

Last season, the Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Bulls lost in the first round. 

