Washington Mystics Set All-Time WNBA Attendance Record vs. Indiana Fever
The WNBA ended the 2024 regular season on an extremely high note. Thursday night, the Washington Mystics set a league attendance record in their finale against Caitln Clark and the Indiana Fever.
A total of 20,711 fans attended Thursday night's season finale to see the Mystics take on the Fever. In a year in which so many viewership and attendance records were broken, it was awesome to the WNBA regular season end on such a high note.
Typically, the Mystics play their home games at Entertainment & Sports Arena. However, because of the projected turnout to see Clark and the Fever come to town, the game was moved to Capital One Arena — home to the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals.
Fans who showed up for Thursday's finale saw quite the game, with Washington squeaking out a 92-91 victory over Indiana. Although the Mystics were in the playoff race until the final game of the season, a win by the Atlanta Dream crushed ther chances of a postseason appearance.
Washington was led by Sika Kone, who scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Ariel Atkins and Emily Engstler each added 17 in the Mystics' win.
Clark finished the game with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Fever. Indiana was led by Kristy Wallace, who scored 17 points. NaLyssa Smith added 16 and Aliyah Boston pitched in 10.
It's been an historic year for the WNBA and there's a lot of momentum circulating around the league. Now, it's time to see if that carries into the postseason, which begins Sunday, Sept. 22.
You can view the complete WNBA playoff schedule here.