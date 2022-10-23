Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Washington Wizards in Ohio.  

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Sunday." 

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Cavs will start Mitchell, Okoro, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Allen on Sunday.

The Wizards come into the game with a 2-0 record after beating the Indiana Pacers (on the road) and the Chicago Bulls (at home).  

They have an intriguing big three of Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. 

Beal and Porzingis have both been All-Stars, while Kuzma is an NBA Champion (Los Angeles Lakers in 2020). 

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, but Beal missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, and Porzingis was acquired at the trading deadline from the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are 1-1 with a loss to the Toronto Raptors and a win over the Bulls.

They will be playing without All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who injured his eye against the Raptors.

He left that game early and did not play in their game against the Bulls.

Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so his health is vital to the team's success. 

Over the offseason, they traded for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, and in his first two games with the Cavs he is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. 

