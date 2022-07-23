Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted On Friday

Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Lakers Fans

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers fans on Friday.
On Friday, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers fans. 

The post is going viral on Twitter, and has nearly 10,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

Kuzma: "Been in cali for a few weeks. Laker fans appreciate the love fr everywhere I go" 

Kuzma played for the Lakers for the first four seasons of his career, before being traded to the Wizards in the summer of 2021.  

In 2020, he helped LeBron James and the Lakers win their first title since the 2010 season. 

They beat the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and turned out to be an absolutely fantastic draft pick at that spot. 

In his rookie season in the NBA, he averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.  

This past season (his first with Washington), he also became an even better rebounder and play-maker; averaging 17.1 points and a career-high in rebounds (8.5) and a career-high in assists (3.5). 

The Wizards have a solid roster with Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. 

However, Beal got injured during the season, and they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

As for the Lakers, they missed Kuzma, because they went just 33-49 and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They also missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament (just two seasons after winning the title).

