Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat
    Publish date:

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.
    Author:

    The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

    The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After trading Russell Westbrook during the off-season the Wizards have a totally new look roster, and so far they have all meshed well together. 

    Through their first 15 games they are 10-5. 

    The Heat are also off to a good start to the new season with an 11-5 record in their first 16 games. 

    After making the NBA Finals in 2020, they got swept in the first round of the playoffs last season. 

    The two teams played each other earlier in the week, and the Heat won 112-97. 

    More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

    USATSI_16841170_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_17065007_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Chris Paul Posted To Instagram After The Suns Beat The Mavs

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17153930_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Only Team In The NBA To Do This

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On Saturday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Thunder

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
    News

    Houston Rockets' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17072725_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Taj Gibson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

    2 hours ago