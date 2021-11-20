Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

After trading Russell Westbrook during the off-season the Wizards have a totally new look roster, and so far they have all meshed well together.

Through their first 15 games they are 10-5.

The Heat are also off to a good start to the new season with an 11-5 record in their first 16 games.

After making the NBA Finals in 2020, they got swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The two teams played each other earlier in the week, and the Heat won 112-97.

