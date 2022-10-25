Wizards Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Pistons

On Tuesday evening, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Detroit Pistons, and for the game they have released their injury report and starting lineup.

The only player that they will be without is Corey Kispert, who remains out with a left ankle sprain.

NBA's official injury report

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Tuesday."

The Wizards come into the game with a 2-1 record in their first three contests.

They defeated the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls in their first two games of the season, but lost their most recent game against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bradley Beal has led the team averaging 23.6 points and 6.0 assists per contest on 61.7% shooting from the field.

They have a very intriguing roster that features Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Beal has made the NBA All-Star Game three times, Porzingis made the All-Star Game in 2018 and Kuzma is an NBA Champion (with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).

As for the Pistons, they come into the night with a 1-2 record.

They defeated the Orlando Magic in their first game of the season, but have lost the last two games against the New York Knicks and Pacers.

Following this game, the Pistons will play the Atlanta Hawks at home in Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Wizards will remain home, and host the Pacers on Friday night.

Both the Pistons and Wizards missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs.