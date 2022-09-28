Skip to main content
Washington Wizards Waive Former Kentucky Star

On Tuesday, the Washington Wizards waived Davion Mintz. The 24-year-old played the final two seasons of his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team.
The Washington Wizards will play their first preseason game on Sept. 30 when they play the Golden State Warriors in Japan.

That will be the first preseason game of the year, and it is in just three days.

Teams around the NBA have been making a lot of additions and subtractions to their rosters.

On Tuesday, the Wizards waived a player.

According to the NBA's transaction log, the team let go of Davion Mintz.

The 24-year-old played six seasons of college basketball for Creighton and Kentucky.

His final two seasons came with the Kentucky Wildcats, and this past year he averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 31 games.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he played with the Wizards during NBA Summer League.

In three games, he averaged 4.3 points per contest and shot 42.9% from the three-point range.

A player waived before, during, or after training camp often ends up on the team's G League affiliate.

Mintz could be a potential candidate for a ten-day contract during the season.

As for the Wizards, they are already off to Japan; the team tweeted out photos before they departed. 

The Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but they head into the new season with an exciting roster that features Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they go on the road to take on the Indiana Pacers. 

