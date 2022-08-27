Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday

James Harden just finished up his 13th season in the NBA, and he was stellar once again.

The former Arizona State star averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest in 65 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Right now, his career earnings from the NBA are already over $268 million.

This offseason, he also re-signed with the 76ers, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that the deal was for two-years, $68 million.

Clearly, he is doing well financially.

However, on his 33rd birthday, which was on Friday, rapper Lil Baby gifted him a lot of cash.

The famous rapper gave him $250,000, and the amazing video of the ten-time NBA All-Star opening up his gift is going viral on Twitter.

ClutchPoints posted the video to Twitter on Saturday, August 27, which is from Harden's Tik Tok account.

In just a few hours, the post on Twitter already has over 350,000 views, so it's safe to say this video will be circulating for quite some time.

Harden was also seen throwing his birthday cake off of a yacht (video was posted to Twitter by @dailyloudclips and also shared by ClutchPoints).

His reputation on social media is a guy who likes to have a lot of fun, but he is also one of the best players of all-time.

Since the 2012-13 season, he has made the NBA All-Star Game every season, and he also won the NBA's MVP Award in 2018.

His career averages are 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 942 regular season games for the Nets, 76ers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.