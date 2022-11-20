Skip to main content

You Won't Believe What This Fan Asked Kevin Durant To Do

The Brooklyn Nets shared a hilarious video of Kevin Durant autographing a fan's forehead.
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest (and most popular) players to ever play in the NBA.

He has over 20 million followers on Twitter and over 13 million on Instagram.

Currently, the 12-time NBA All-Star is averaging 30.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest on 52.9% shooting from the field. 

Therefore, it's no surprise that fans get super excited whenever they get a chance to meet the future Hall of Famer. 

On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets shared a video of Durant with fans, and one asked him to sign his forehead. 

The hilarious video is going viral on Twitter and has over 500,000 views and 2,000 likes. 

Durant signed his forehead, and the fan gave him a few high-fives and then showed the camera the signature.  

NBA players sign autographs for fans every day, but that is something that is not seen too often (if ever). 

The clip made for great content on social media, and it's nice to see that Durant went along with the request having fun with it. 

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 but missed the first season due to injury. 

Therefore, he is in his third season playing for the franchise.

Unfortunately, his time in Brooklyn has not gone as planned. 

They have only won one playoff series and are currently 7-9 in their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season. 

Before joining the Nets, Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning two NBA Championships and two Finals MVPs and making the NBA Finals in all three seasons. 

