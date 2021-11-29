Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, California.

The Warriors crushed the Clippers 105-90, and improved to 18-2 on the season.

Curry exploded for 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

During the fourth quarter he went to the basket, and there was a lot of contact that sent him to the floor.

There was no foul called, and the two-time MVP was very displeased with the referee and got a technical foul.

The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

