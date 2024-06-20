WATCH: Aliyah Boston Defends Caitlin Clark in Post-Game Interview
Aliyah Boston showed what it means to be a team leader on Wednesday night. The second-year star out of South Carolina defended Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark in the post-game press conference.
Clark had a strong outing in Wednesday night's 88-81 win over the Washington Mystics, ending the game with a 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was her second double-double of the season.
But Clark also finished the night with six turnovers. The rookie was asked about her off-target passes, a question she started to answer.
"There were a couple here and there. I think one was a set design where I just assumed Aliyah was gonna be open and I didn't even look before I threw it," Clark said. "So, I think just slowing down a little bit."
Clark then tried to remember more of her mistakes, but Boston interrupted the rookie.
"It's OK. It's alright, it's alright, don't worry," Boston said. "Because, you look at Caitlin and you look at the way she passes the ball and so sometimes things are gonna happen that way. That's OK. We're not gonna let her hang her head, we're not gonna hang our head on any missed passes.
"We're still continuing to jell together and we know that she's a great passer. So, if she thinks she can get that ball there, she's gonna throw it. And if I miss it, then, we're good. We're alright. No worries."
Boston also had an outstanding performance, finishing the game with 22 points and eight rebounds in the win. The Fever have now claimed three straight victories and have won five of their last seven contests, improving to 6-10 on the season.
After a bumpy start to the 2024 season, it seems that Clark, Boston and the rest of the team are finally starting to find that chemistry.