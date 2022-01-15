Watch Andre Iguodala's Incredible Pass In The Warriors-Bulls Game

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night in Chicago, Illinois, and the win advanced them to 31-11 on the season in 42 games.

During the game, veteran forward Andre Iguodala had an incredible pass, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

He only played 11 minutes, but finished the game with five points and three assists.

The win for the Warriors is a complete turnaround from their 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Thursday night.

They went from getting blown out by a good team one night to blowing a good team out the next night.

The Bulls fell to 27-13 in 40 games played with the loss, but still remain the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

