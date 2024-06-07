WATCH: Angel Reese Shares Special Moment with LSU Coach Kim Mulkey at WNBA Game
Thursday's night's game between the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics was a special one for Angel Reese. And after a 79-71 victory for the Sky, Reese was able to meet up with several family members and her former coach at LSU, Kim Mulkey.
Reese, a native of the Washington, D.C. area, made a homecoming on Thursday as the Sky played the Mystics. The No. 7 overall pick in the WNBA Draft had an impressive showing, finishing the game with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists in the win.
After an outstanding performance, Reese got to share a few moments with some special people. Mulkey was on hand to see her former star in action. The Chicago forward was also able to spend some time with friends and family after the game.
Reese is off to an impressive start with the Sky in the WNBA, averaging nearly a double-double through her first nine games. The rookie is recording 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. Chicago now sits at 4-5 on the year following Thursday's victory.
Before her arrival in the WNBA, Reese enjoyed a stellar college career. She started at Maryland before transferring to LSU, where she was a two-time All-American, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, an NCAA champion (2023) and the SEC Player of the Year (2024).
Reese and Mulkey enjoyed a really impressive two-year run together in Baton Rouge. It was really cool to see the LSU coach make the trip to D.C. to see her former star forward in action in the WNBA.