WATCH: Anthony Edwards' Ridiculous Dunk In Bucks-Timberwolves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks were the first NBA game of the day that took place on Saturday evening, and during the contest Anthony Edwards threw down an incredible dunk.

The highlight of the 2020 first overall pick can be seen in thee tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The game finished with the Timberwolves winning by a score of 138-119, and Edwards went off for 25 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves advanced to 42-30 in the 72 games that they have played so far this season, and they are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have now won ten out of their last 11 games, and are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

