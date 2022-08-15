WATCH: NBA Rookie Has Incredible Dunk In A Pro-Am Game

Skip to main content
WATCH: Atlanta Hawks Rookie Has INCREDIBLE 360 DUNK In A Pro-Am Game

Atlanta Hawks rookie Tyrese Martin had an impressive dunk at a Pro-Am game (AEBL) in Atlanta.
On Sunday, Atlanta Hawks second-round pick (51st overall) Tyrese Martin threw down an awesome 360 dunk at AEBL (a pro-am league in Atlanta).  

Martin was playing with Chaundee Brown, who is also currently on the Hawks. 

For the first two seasons of his college career, Martin played for Rhode Island, but he later transferred to UConn. 

This past season, he averaged 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest on a very impressive 43% shooting from the three-point range.  

The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

However, they won their way through the play-in tournament by beating the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.  

Therefore, they got into the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed, and faced off with the Miami Heat in the first-round.  

Jimmy Butler and the Heat beat them in five games. 

In 2021, the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

They beat the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals. 

The Bucks ended up beating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. 

They have a very solid roster, and one of the few true superstars in the entire NBA (Trae Young). 

This offseason, they also acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in a big trade with the San Antonio Spurs. 

Murray, Young and John Collins is an impressive big-three. 

