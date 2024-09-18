WATCH: Brittney Griner, Rickea Jackson Ejected from Mercury-Sparks Game After Fight
There probably won't be any holiday cards exchanged between Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner and Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson this year. The two got into a heated altercation during Tuesday night's game, resulting in an ejection for both players.
The incident unfolded after a free throw attempt late in the first half. Following a made free throw by Phoenix's Celeste Taylor, Griner appeared to throw an elbow to Jackson's face. The rookie took exception to the move and had a few words for the Mercury star.
Jackson then pushed Griner and the two had to be separated before things got any worse. Below is the clip from Tuesday night's game:
The WNBA will review the incident and determine if any additional discipline is necessary for the two players.
Griner's night ended with 14 points, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Jackson exited the game after scoring eight points, grabbing three rebounds and recording a steal. Phoenix defeated Los Angeles 85-81.
There's just one game remaining in the WNBA's regular season for both teams, though the Mercury are heading to the playoffs, owning a 19-20 record following Tuesday night's win. The Sparks have endured a rough season, sitting at 7-32 with one game remaining.
This season, Griner is averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Mercury. Jackson is having a solid rookie campaign in Los Angeles, averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.
Phoenix concludes the regular season on Thursday against the Seattle Storm. Los Angeles finishes the year with a trip to play the Minnesota Lynx.