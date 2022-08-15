WATCH: Bronny James Dunks On Someone

On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James) threw down a massive dunk.

The video is being shared all over Twitter, and his father (LeBron) also sent out a tweet about it.

Currently, Bronny is 17-years-old, and he will graduate high school next summer.

He is ranked 39th for the class of 2023, according to ESPN's Recruiting Profile.

As for LeBron, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

The Lakers had a rough season as a team, because they went just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and James were supposed to be title contenders.

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and they also missed the NBA Playoffs in his first season playing for the franchise.

However, in 2020 he led them to the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

He left the Cavs in 2010 to join the Heat where he won the first two titles of his career.

In 2014, he rejoined the Cavs, and led them to the 2016 NBA Championship.

From 2011-18, James went to the NBA Finals eight times in a row.