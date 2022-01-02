Publish date:
Watch DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Wizards
DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater on Saturday night, and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards.
DeMar DeRozan did it again.
Just one night after hitting a buzzer beater against the Indiana Pacers to give the Bulls a 108-106 in Indianapolis, DeRozan hit another buzzer beater on Saturday night to give the Bulls a win over the Wizards in D.C. 120-119.
The clip of the buzzer beater on Friday against the Pacers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.
The clip of the Buzzer beater on Saturday against the Wizards can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.
With the win the Bulls advanced to 24-10 on the season in 34 games, and they have now surpassed the Brooklyn Nets (who lost on Saturday) as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.