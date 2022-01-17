Watch Cade Cunningham Get Ejected In Suns-Pistons Game

The Detroit Pistons hosted the Phoenix Suns in Michigan on Sunday afternoon, and the game was a blowout loss 135-108.

During the second half, Cade Cunningham, who was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, threw down a dunk, but then was called for his second technical foul of the game due to taunting.

The second technical meant he was thrown out of the game, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Detroit.

Cunningham exited the game with 21 points, one rebound and four assists in 25 minutes of playing time.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 33-9 record in 42 games, and the Pistons fell to 10-32 in 42 games on the season.

