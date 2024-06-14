WATCH: Caitlin Clark Gets Shots Up After Fever's Win Over Dream
There is no time to rest for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star continued to put in work to improve her skills on Thursday night, following a 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
Clark finished Thursday's contest with seven points, six assists and four rebounds in Indiana's win — far from her best performance of the season. After the game, the rookie was spotted on the court inside an empty Gainbridge Fieldhouse working on her game.
Talk about having dedication to improving your craft. It's been a grueling few months for Clark, who made the quick transition from the college game to the professional ranks. In addition to the short turnaround, the Fever started the WNBA season by playing 11 games in 20 days.
But in order to become one of the top players in the game, you have to be willing to put in the work when nobody else is watching. Clark seems to be taking that literally.
The rookie from Iowa leads the Fever in scoring and passing through the first 14 games of the season, averaging 15.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. Clark is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game and is shooting 36.7% from the floor.
Clark's name has been mentioned plenty over the last week, primarily because of her omission from the U.S. women's basketball Olympic roster. And while some fans were outraged over her absence, the rookie took the news in stride.
"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could've gone either way — me being on the team, me not being on the team," Clark said. "So, I'm excited for them. I'm gonna be rooting for them to win gold. I was a kid who grew up watching the Olympics, so, yeah, it'll be fun watching them."
Clark and the Fever return to action on Sunday, June 16, hosting Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky.