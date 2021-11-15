Chris Paul Had An Incredible Move In The Suns Win Over The Rockets

Watch Chris Paul's Viral Nutmeg In The Phoenix Suns Win Over The Houston Rockets
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns advanced to 9-3 with their 115-89 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in Texas.
The Rockets fell to 1-12 in their first 13 games of the season.
During the game, Paul had an incredible move against his former team.
The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Paul is in his second season with the Suns after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the summer before last season.
He had only been on the Thunder for one season after being traded there from the Rockets.
Last season, in his first season in Phoenix, he led the Suns to the NBA Finals.
The run to the finals was the first of his career.
On Sunday night he had 15 points, three rebounds and four assists in the win.
