    December 29, 2021
    Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game
    Dave Portnoy was in attendance for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic in Florida. He air balled a shot from half-court at halftime.
    The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 in Florida on Tuesday evening, and during the game there was a very famous guest in attendance. 

    Founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy was sitting on the floor, and during halftime was seen shooting a half-court shot, which he air balled. 

    The clip of him shooting the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Dave Portnoy Show. 

    The Bucks advance to 23-13 with the win, and after winning the NBA title last season they look like they could once again be a contender to win a title this season.   

    As for the Magic, they fell to 7-28 on the season, and while they have some intriguing players on the roster, do not look like they will come anywhere near making the postseason this year. 

