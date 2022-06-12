WATCH: Dave Portnoy Heckles Draymond Green During Game 4

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Dave Portnoy was seen heckling Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green as he headed to the bench.

The Warriors won the game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5.

The fifth game will be played back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

Green continues to struggle scoring the ball as he as scored just two points in each of the last two games.

However, he did have an impressive nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the big win.

