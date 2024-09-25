WATCH: DiJonai Carrington, Caitlin Clark Deny Harmful Intent on Game 1 Eye Poke
Early in Game 1 of the WNBA Playoffs matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever, DiJonai Carrington made contact with Caitlin Clark while trying to make a play on the ball. Carrington inadvertently poked Clark in the eye, but no foul was called.
It was pretty clear that there was no intent to harm Clark on the play. Carrington was simply intending to make a play on the ball. But that didn't stop one reporter from asking a ridiculous question during media availability.
Christine Brennan of USA Today asked Carrington if she hit Clark in the eye on purpose. The Sun star, who was surprised by the question, provided a strong response.
"I don't even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye. That doesn't even make sense," Carrington said. "I didn't. I didn't know I hit her, actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball and I guess I followed through and hit her. Obviously it's never intentional. That's not the type of player that I am."
Brennan then followed up, asking Carrington if her and Connecticut teammate Marina Mabrey laughed about the incident after it happened.
"I just told you I didn't even know I hit her, so I can't be laughing about something I didn't know happened," Carrington said.
Carrington finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, helping the Sun to a 93-69 victory in Game 1. Clark ended the night with 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds.
Even Clark defended Carrington about the play.
"It wasn't intentional by any means," Clark said, laughing at the question. "You just watched the play, it wasn't intentional."
The Sun and Fever go head-to-head in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.